TECHNOLOGY

Mary Ellen McGonagle is senior managing director of equities at Simpler Trading and editor of the MEM Edge Report. In this MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast episode, which you can watch here, we cover the outlook for the stock market, standout sectors like technology, and why the AI boom is NOT like the Dot-Com Bubble all over again.

We start by chatting about Mary Ellen’s background covering stocks and fixed income markets for firms like Goldman Sachs and William O’Neil + Company, plus her more recent work for Simpler Trading and the MEM Edge Report. Her aim today? Helping investors with “uncovering these big, winning stocks just as they take off.”

We then talk about some of her favorite names, sectors, and the forces driving them, including three top stocks in the semiconductor and communication services sectors. The conversation next pivots to the Federal Reserve and the 10-year Treasury yield...investor sentiment...and the two key technical indicators she watches to determine the health of the markets and uptrends in specific stocks.

Finally, Mary Ellen spells out the reasons the AI bull market differs from the late 1990s/early 2000s tech stock boom and bust. And she shares a sneak peek at what she’ll cover at the MoneyShow Masters Symposium Las Vegas, set for Aug. 1-3, 2024 at the Paris Las Vegas. Click here to register.