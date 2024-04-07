PRECIOUS METALS

Brien Lundin is executive editor of Gold Newsletter. Omar Ayales is editor of Gold Charts R Us. In this special, double-length MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast episode, which you can watch here, I sit down with both of them to discuss the “Golden Era” we’re seeing in precious metals – and how investors like you can profit.

Brien starts by explaining how central bank buying in China and elsewhere has been a powerful force driving gold prices higher. Several countries are trying to de-dollarize, or otherwise protect themselves from current or potential future US moves to weaponize the dollar and implement sanctions.

He then notes that US-based and other Western investors have been slower to jump on the bullish bandwagon than their Eastern counterparts, but says that will change as the Federal Reserve pivots and starts cutting interest rates. Finally, Brien explains why silver could outperform gold, how junior mining stocks can be a great way to play this move, and what price targets he has for precious metals.

Next, Omar talks about the mega-shift to an inflationary environment that began in 2022 – and why it should help power gold and silver prices higher. He also discusses the “global fragmentation” currently underway, and how both friendly and enemy nations are responding to it by boosting their exposure to gold as a reserve asset.

We talk next about the relative lack of US investor participation and bullish sentiment, and how that is (ironically) a reason the run can and will continue. Omar then lays out his metals price targets – and highlights a pivotal move he recently recommended to target this group of “really, really cheap” stocks for potential upside.

