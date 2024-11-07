PRECIOUS METALS

Peter Boockvar is Chief Investment Officer at Bleakley Financial Group, as well as editor of The Boock Report markets newsletter. In this MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast episode, which you can watch here, we take a 360-degree tour of the markets, the economy, Federal Reserve policy, and the most (and least) promising strategies, sectors, and asset classes for 2024-2025.

We start with a discussion of the “two different economies, two different stock markets” problem – why that’s the case, who’s winning, who’s losing, and how and when this “glaring gap of historic proportions” could get closed. Peter then shifts to a discussion of the Artificial Intelligence/AI boom, the surge in tech investment, and why a “Show me the money” moment might be coming soon.

We pivot next to a discussion of the post-Covid changes in the economy, from increased government spending to higher-for-longer interest rates, and how a normalization of the latter “takes a lot of time and takes a lot of pain.” He highlights one particularly vulnerable sector and one particularly vulnerable group of businesses – as well as the “canary” he’s seeing that might point to increased market stress in the months ahead.

Peter then outlines his expectations for Fed policy, the important shift Chairman Jay Powell just signaled, and why investors should be “careful what they wish for” when it comes to rate cuts. After touching on the impact of global and US elections on markets, he lays out a bullish case for commodities and foreign markets (particularly in Asia)…and warns investors against “just chasing the things that have worked because they’ve worked.”

