Eric Balchunas is senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. In this MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast episode, which you can watch here, we discuss the state of the ETF industry in 2024 – including all the new and exciting products that investors can choose from (as well as whether they SHOULD!)

He begins by discussing how roughly 70% of flows still go into traditional, passive ETFs that track the S&P 500 on the cheap...but that the remainder of the flows are going into two categories of funds: “Boomer Candy” and “Hot Sauce” ETFs. The former term refers to ETFs that use things like covered calls and buffer strategies to let investors participate in market upside, while still getting some downside protection. The latter term references ETFs that “get their blood flowing,” including a wide range of thematic, leveraged, single-stock, and crypto ETFs.

We then discuss how active ETF sponsors are adapting to dominance by big boys like BlackRock and Fidelity...and why news of “higher” average ETF fees isn’t really as problematic as it might seem at first. We also delve into the market’s recent rotational action – and whether this is FINALLY the time for ETFs that focus on small caps, international stocks, and other unloved groups to shine.

Eric’s take? If one thing happens, “The 4-9-3” can play catch up. The conversation then pivots to the prior roll out of Bitcoin ETFs and the current unveiling of Ether ETFs, plus why gold ETFs aren’t attracting as much attention as you might think with precious metals at new highs.

Finally, Eric shares a sneak peek at what he'll cover at the 2024 MoneyShow/TradersEXPO Orlando, set for Oct. 17-19 at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate.