STOCKS

What stocks should YOU be targeting in the second half of 2024...and WHY? For this special extended-edition MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast episode, which you can watch here, I gathered three of our top expert contributors together to give you the answers. They are Ryan Irvine, president and CEO at KeyStone Financial...Tom Bruni, head of market research at Stocktwits...and Sean Brodrick, senior editor at Weiss Ratings.

They begin by sharing their backgrounds and what it is each of their companies do for investors and traders. Ryan emphasizes his firm’s bottoms-up research on thousands of US and Canadian stocks with high growth potential or significant dividend growth. Tom explains how Stocktwits brings together more than 8 million users looking for new ideas, independent research, and social media-based market trend data. Finally, Sean explains the history of Weiss’ ratings system, and the approach and focus of his trading newsletters.

Sean speaks next about recent market action, including the selloff in AI stocks, the Bank of Japan and yen carry trade debacle, and investor concern over earnings and economic growth – plus election-driven uncertainty. Ryan explains why the enormous valuation gap between small cap and large cap stocks creates fantastic profit opportunities for investors, while Tom weighs in on the several surprising groups that are actually winning the year-to-date performance race. He also reveals three attractive names in two of those groups – as well as the important question that holds the key about the future direction of tech stocks.

We then delve into specific stock picks: One gold miner from Sean...one cash-rich, dividend-hiking Canadian play from Ryan...and seven “beaten-down brand name” stocks that have high social followings and turnaround potential from Tom. Finally, we wrap with a discussion of what each expert plans to cover at upcoming MoneyShow events.

Enjoy the segment – and I'll be back in touch with my next podcast in a week!

