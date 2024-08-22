TRADING

How can you improve your swing trading results? Why should you care about the yen carry trade, the Treasury yield curve, and the AI “Boom or Bust” debate? What important intermarket relationships should you be watching when trading currencies, gold, and Bitcoin?

In this special “Trader Talk” edition of the MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast, which you can watch here, I sat down with Ashraf Laidi, founder of Intermarket Strategy Ltd., and Jerry Robinson, trend trader and founder of Followthemoney.com, to get all of those answers – and much MORE!

Ashraf and Jerry start by outlining their backgrounds in the markets and how they became active traders. Ashraf details how he cut his teeth trading and talking about currencies, before branching out into other asset classes over the years. He now spends his time analyzing central bank policy, yield curves, market technicals, and most importantly, intermarket relationships, to identify attractive profit opportunities. Jerry started actively trading the markets in the late 1990s, dabbling in day trading before settling into a trading and educating career focused on swing trading and investing in equities and cryptocurrencies.

We next chat about trading conditions and trends in most major asset classes. Ashraf discusses what the relationship between gold and shorter-term yields implies for traders, as well as what the recent turbulence in the dollar-yen currency pair means for stocks between now and the election. Jerry also explains why he took advantage of the recent yen carry trade shenanigans to add to his long-term holdings, and why he thinks a weaker dollar, stronger gold, and six-figure Bitcoin prices are likely coming down the pike.

Each expert also shares key tips and tactics for traders interested in swing trading over the span of several days or weeks...counter-trend trading on shorter-term timeframes...and the benefit of maintaining discipline and using a rules-based approach with your trading account.

Finally, both Ashraf and Jerry preview what they’ll cover in much more detail at the 2024 MoneyShow Orlando, set for Oct. 17-19 at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate. Click here to register.

Enjoy the segment – and I’ll be back in touch with my next podcast in a week!