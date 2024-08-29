ENERGY

How is the energy transition going? It depends on who you ask. But for energy investors, plenty of profit opportunities remain in both traditional oil and gas stocks and companies focused on renewable power – and should continue to do so for years. Meanwhile, utilities are quietly dominating the 2024 sector performance race – driven by everything from a friendlier Federal Reserve to AI-fueled electricity demand growth.

To help you understand and capitalize on these trends, I take a deep sector dive into energy and utilities for this week’s MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast episode, which you can watch here. Joining me are Roger Conrad, editor of Conrad’s Utility Investor, and Elliott Gue, editor of Energy and Income Advisor.

We start by covering the big-picture environment in the energy and utilities sectors, including why energy demand should hold up despite concerns about China’s economy and why (and by how much) investment in Artificial Intelligence-related data centers is boosting electricity demand. Elliott next discusses energy pricing and supply, as well as the reasons natural gas has struggled despite stability in oil. Roger shares his insights on the resiliency of the power grid, and how and where utilities are investing to improve it. Both experts also talk about how politics and policy shifts can impact energy and utility investments, as well as sector performance.

The conversation next pivots to top picks in each sector. Elliott highlights a promising “Big Oil” name, a play on stronger gas pricing down the road, and an energy services firm he likes. Roger discusses an Eastern US power producer and a renewables play that shows promise.

Finally, the two sector experts preview what they’ll cover in more detail at the 2024 MoneyShow Orlando, set for Oct. 17-19 at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate. Click here to register for that event.