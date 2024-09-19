ECONOMICS

Both the Federal Reserve and Bank of Canada have kicked off interest rate-cutting cycles. Both the US and Canadian economies are facing questions about recession risk. And both US and Canadian investors are wondering what’s next for stocks, real estate, currencies, and commodities.

That's why I sat down with Benjamin Tal, deputy chief economist at CIBC Capital Markets, just ahead of our 2024 MoneyShow Toronto conference. He covered all the bases for your benefit in this week's MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast segment.

We begin with a discussion of Canada’s economy, and how Benjamin believes it’s already in a “per capita recession” – with immigration the big factor keeping GDP from looking worse. He next covers labor market conditions on both sides of the US/Canada border...the past, present, and future direction of interest rates...and whether our two economies are headed for a soft landing or not.

Benjamin then discusses the “tale of two markets” in Canadian real estate, how the changing economic and rate environment will impact currencies and gold, and what the upcoming US presidential election could mean for taxes, trade, and growth. Finally, he covers the one factor that could drive more cash OUT of one asset class and IN to another in Canada.

