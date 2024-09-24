BROKERAGE

More than $84 TRILLION in stocks, real estate, and other assets will gradually transfer from the portfolios of Baby Boomers to the Gen X, Millennial, and Gen Z generations. But with so much wealth being passed on – and so many NEW investment options available at the tap of a smartphone screen – how should younger investors adapt?

What are today’s investing and trading platforms and providers doing to educate and empower them? And what do they need to know about new funds, alternatives, tools, research, and content available to them? I sat down with Stephen Sikes, chief operating officer at Public, for a deep-dive discussion of those issues in this special “Bonus” episode of the MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast.

Stephen begins by outlining how Public works, what the platform allows investors to do, and why he believes the firm “sits at the intersection” of multiple industry trends. He then outlines the big “narrative violation” that applies to the Millennial generation and Millennial investor. Contrary to what some think, they have actually grown their wealth dramatically in the last 15 years due to two primary driving forces and two secondary ones.

We next discuss how today’s retail investors – particularly younger ones – approach the markets differently. He sees them learning in two ways, while also noting: “There has never been more information, more content, more research, more analysis, and better tools for retail investors to evaluate the markets.”

Stephen further discusses the myriad new investment options people can choose from NOW versus in the PAST. That includes everything from fractional shares to retail-accessible alternative investments to tools that help make buying bonds more like buying stocks (or parking money in bank CDs). We also chat about the impact of Federal Reserve rate cuts on yield-seeking investors, and whether the recent market rotation out of Mag Seven names and into other stocks will last.

Finally, he previews what he’ll cover at the 2024 MoneyShow Orlando., scheduled for Oct. 17-19 at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate. Click here to register.