STOCKS

What stocks should you buy? What sectors should you target? Ask 10 different experts and you might get 10 different answers. However, Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, likes to provide answers grounded in factual analysis, hard data, and historical patterns. And he joined me for an enlightening and actionable discussion on current market conditions and attractive investment opportunities for this week’s MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast segment, which you can watch here.

We start by discussing the three primary forces that drove markets higher in Q3...and that will continue to influence them in Q4. They include Chinese economic stimulus, fading inflation pressures, and a Federal Reserve that has already cut interest rates once and will continue to cut over the next several months. He next discusses the 2024 presidential election, including what recent market performance says about the two candidates’ chances to win in November – and how stocks typically perform in the first year of a new presidential administration.

Our conversation then pivots to which sectors should show the strongest earnings growth in the coming 12 months...when (and when not) to consider rotating out of leaders and in to laggards...as well as what top stocks in sectors like healthcare, industrials, and utilities look particularly attractive based on CFRA’s methodology.

We start wrapping up by talking about what Sam expects the dollar, gold, and global stocks to do in the next few quarters, and what opportunities that will present to investors. Finally, he previews what he plans to discuss at the 2024 MoneyShow MoneyMasters Symposium Sarasota, scheduled for Dec. 5-7 at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota. Click here to register: