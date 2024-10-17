ECONOMICS

Back into balance. That’s where the job market, US inflation, and other key economic indicators are headed. And THAT has major 2025 implications – both for the underlying economy AND the stock market. Those were just a few of the key insights Alejandra Grindal, chief economist at Ned Davis Research, shared with me for this week’s MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast segment. You can watch it here.

We begin by putting the strong September labor market report into context. She discusses what it said about payrolls, wages, and earnings – along with what other reports have shown about consumer sentiment and spending, manufacturing, and inflation. Alejandra also covers their implications for Federal Reserve policy.

The conversation then pivots to the international arena, with a particular focus on recent fiscal and monetary policy actions in Japan and China. Plus, we discuss the 2024 presidential election...what various voting outcomes could mean for markets...and where investors can find the greatest opportunities if her “base case” outlook for 2025 turns out to be as accurate as her base case outlook was for this year.

Enjoy the segment