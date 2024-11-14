STOCKS

Yes, you should believe in the bull market...even if no one ELSE does! That’s the take Brian Belski, chief investment strategist at BMO Capital Markets, shared with me in this week’s MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast, which you can watch here.

If there’s anyone whose track record speaks for itself, it’s Brian’s. Already one of Wall Street’s most ardent bulls, he raised his 2024 year-end S&P 500 target to 6,100 in September (from 5,600 before). Some scoffed. But earlier this week, the S&P closed above 6,000 for the first time.

Brian begins our conversation by discussing why he made that move – and how things have panned out since. His key point? The “stock market is a market of stocks.” By being “resolute” (rather than stubborn) and utilizing a consistent process and discipline, he and his firm have been able to get things right.

We then discuss how we’ve shifted from a “Mag 7 Market” to one where “Own a little bit of everything” is working well. Brian also talks about the election, and how a lot of what you hear is “nothing but noise” you need to tune out as an investor. That said, he notes that if the Trump Administration does one thing in particular, investors will be thrilled.

We then touch briefly on the Fed, the monetary policy outlook, and what interest rate futures markets may be getting wrong. Finally, Brian rattles off several promising sectors, investing styles, and stocks that investors should consider here – and he previews what he'll cover at the 2024 MoneyShow Masters Symposium Sarasota, scheduled for Dec. 5-7 at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota.