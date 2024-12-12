TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

S&P 6,000. Nasdaq 20,000. Dow 45,000. And of course, Bitcoin $100,000. We’ve seen a lot of big, round numbers fall in 2024 – and not just in the stock market. But what’s happening BEHIND the curtain? Why should traders embrace “mindful investing” here – and focus on avoiding four “deadly sins?”

I spoke with David Keller, president and chief strategist at Sierra Alpha Research, to get the answers in this MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast segment, which you can watch here.

We begin by discussing Dave’s new venture, Sierra Alpha, and how he’s looking to help both institutional and individual clients succeed more consistently. The conversation then pivots to market conditions in December 2024 – including the recent resurgence in “Big Tech,” the differences between the pre-election and post-election market environments, and the one key sector whose strength bodes well for the future.

At the same time, Dave sees signs of waning breadth and reduced participation late in Q4...and explains what would concern him even more if he sees it happen in Q1 2025. As for whether we can notch a THIRD straight year of 20%-plus gains for the S&P? Dave has thoughts as well – and he shares them next, along with his take on what happens next with Bitcoin and gold.

Later, we cover the concept of mindful investing and how it can help center traders in a volatile market filled with potential distractions. He also sheds light on the four deadly sins you should avoid if you want to become a more successful investor, a concept he plans to go deeper into at the 2025 MoneyShow/TradersEXPO Las Vegas, scheduled for Feb. 17-19 at the Paris Las Vegas. Click here to register.