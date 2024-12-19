TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

The best traders “stack” probabilities in their favor – using different types of analysis and multiple trading signals to increase their chances of success. They know how to manage risk. And they don’t dig their heels in when they face the “Right idea, wrong time” dilemma. Those are just a few of the pearls of wisdom shared by Blake Morrow, co-founder of Forex Analytix, in my latest MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast segment. You can watch it here.

We begin by discussing Blake’s background in the capital markets, including stints as part-owner of a Dallas brokerage and chief currency strategist for Wizetrade Group and what is now Ally Financial. Blake then shares an overview of Forex Analytix, including the 30+ different markets and currency pairs its analysts track and talk about...and the educational and community-based features it offers.

We move on to trade relations next, discussing the impact of President-elect Trump’s tariff-focused policies, China’s stimulus toolbox and how currency devaluation fits into it, and what key levels to watch when it comes to the yuan. Then we cover the “divergent policies” theme and why it’s so important in the FX and related markets.

Blake zeros in on recent policy moves the Bank of Canada, European Central Bank, Bank of Japan, and US Federal Reserve have made – and how traders should play what they do next. He also covers Bitcoin, gold, and why “buying the dips” should work in both asset classes.

Finally, we circle back to tactics and strategies. Blake outlines the five major schools of analysis his firm focuses on, how you can mix and match them to boost your probabilities of success, and the one thing that trips up traders the most – plus how to get past that pitfall.

Blake closes with a preview of what he'll cover at the 2025 MoneyShow/TradersEXPO Las Vegas, scheduled for Feb. 17-19 at the Paris Las Vegas.