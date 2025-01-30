OPTIONS

The year 2024 was a blockbuster one for the options market, with average daily trading volume climbing almost 10% to a fresh record of 48.5 million contracts. Along with the explosion in volume has come a surge in new traders...and new products. A recent Moomoo/CBOE joint survey found two-thirds of respondents have been trading options for three years or less. Around 38% started in the last year.

To help traders sort through the opportunities and pitfalls that creates, I sat down with Mark Longo, founder and CEO of the Options Insider Media Group, for this week’s MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast. You can watch it here.

The segment begins with a discussion of Mark’s multi-decade history as an options trader, educator, and podcaster – including how his flagship program just celebrated its 18th anniversary. We then discuss how options traders and the options market have changed over the years, including the transition from floor to electronic trading and the explosion in volume tied to new products like 0DTE options.

The chat then pivots to the recent wild action in Artificial Intelligence (AI) stocks, including mega-cap chipmakers like Nvidia Corp. (NVDA). Mark notes that many of his followers expected trouble...and also think the VIX could wrap up 2025 at a surprising level (Hint: NOT today’s!)

Later, we cover a surprising, persistent trend in options trading around corporate earnings releases...why rolling out 0DTE options on single stocks (in addition to indices) could take a while...and which key mistakes today’s options traders need to avoid.

