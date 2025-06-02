TECHNOLOGY

The tech sector has been both rewarding and volatile in recent years. With major shifts in AI, new regulatory policies, and changing ad market dynamics, investors have a lot to consider heading into 2025.

One of the biggest recent shakeups? DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough. While some see it as a game-changer in AI efficiency, concerns remain about the quality, security, and stability of the model.

Meanwhile, tech giants are adjusting to political and regulatory shifts. With a new administration, the antitrust environment is expected to become more accommodating. However, tariffs remain a concern, potentially creating inefficiencies that impact major tech companies.

So, what else is exciting in the tech sector? How are tech stocks performing? In this episode of the MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast, I break it all down with Mark Mahaney, senior managing director and head of Internet research at Evercore ISI.

