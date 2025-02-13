TECHNOLOGY

AI stocks have been on fire, but can they keep climbing? In this episode of the MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast, Dan Ives, managing director and senior equity analyst at Wedbush Securities, shares his expert insights on the future of AI, Big Tech, and stock market trends in 2025.

Dan has been ahead of the curve on tech investing, calling this a "Champagne Moment" for AI stocks with plenty of “jet fuel” left for more gains – like those we’ve seen in a favorite name of his, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR).

We also dive into AI’s next phase, the rise of second and third derivative AI plays, the impact of DeepSeek’s cheaper AI models, and insights from Meta Platforms Inc. (META), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc.’s (AMZN) earnings. Plus, we cover the effects of market volatility, the risks of China-US trade tensions, and what all this means for Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) and the future of AI investing.

Want to see more of Dan Ives? He’ll be speaking at the 2025 MoneyShow Masters Symposium Miami, happening May. 15-17 at the Hyatt Regency Miami. Don’t miss your chance to gain expert insights firsthand — Click here to register.