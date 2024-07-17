PRECIOUS METALS

(Sponsored Content) ESGold Corp. (CNSX: ESAU, Frankfurt: N2W, OTC: SEKZF), a precious metals mining company committed to sustainable resource extraction practices, is proud to announce the staking of 130 new Mining Claims in the Montauban mining region, located in the southern part of Quebec, Canada. This addition makes ESGold the largest claim holder in the region, totaling 7,303 hectares, writes Dean Emerick, founding member, TMI Digital.

Fully Permitted Project with Significant Revenue Potential

ESGold’s Montauban project is now fully permitted for the processing of six historical tailings sites containing both gold and silver. The processing of five out of the six tailings sites could potentially generate an estimated revenue of ~C$83.7M (~US$61.1M).

Why VMS Deposits Matter

VMS (Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide) deposits are among the most common and economically viable sources of base metals such as copper, zinc, and lead. These deposits often contain significant quantities of gold and silver, enhancing their economic value. VMS systems are typically associated with supercontinent assemblies and are known to occur in clusters, making new discoveries highly probable and often triggering claim staking frenzies.

In 2007, it was estimated that out of over 800 known VMS deposits worldwide, 350 were located in Canada, representing approximately 44% of the world’s VMS deposits. Despite this abundance, as of 2006, only 13 of these deposits in Canada were producing mines, highlighting the untapped potential in this sector.

ESGold’s Commitment to Sustainability

ESGold is one of the few exploration companies involved in the Montauban mining region. Our approach focuses on sustainable resource extraction, using advanced technology to minimize environmental impact. This commitment is underscored by our recent acquisition of additional claims, reflecting our dedication to expanding exploration and mining opportunities for a sustainable future.

“The Montauban project has the effect of reclaiming an orphan site, therefore removing the environmental liability attributed to the Quebec Government. There are precedents in the province of Quebec where the government offers financial support to projects reclaiming orphan sites,” says ESGold’s NI 43-101 Technical Report on Mineral Resource Estimate & PEA of the Montauban Gold Project, Québec (2023).

About ESGold

ESGold is a precious metals mining company focused on sustainable resource extraction. We pursue undervalued precious metal assets with significant revenue potential. Our recent staking of additional claims underscores our commitment to sustainable growth and innovation in the mining industry.

