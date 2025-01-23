ENERGY

I am sharing two names that score near the top using my Magnet Stock Selection Process. Our quantitative screening process looks for a combination of value, growth, and momentum, and it identified TechnipFMC Plc (FTI), spotlights Jordan Kimmel, founder of MagnetInvesting Insights.

Among other things, we look for strong revenue growth and companies that still trade at reasonable valuation. FTI is a global leader in technologies, systems, and services in subsea and surface projects in the oil and gas industry.

TechnipFMC Plc (FTI)



By now, “drill, baby drill” is an expression that is familiar to everyone. While the sector experienced weakness throughout the last couple of years, FTI began showing excellent relative strength back in 2022. FTI currently has everything we look for in a company, including analysts increasing their forecasts.

