TRADING

Estee Lauder Cos. (EL) director Paul Fribourg just doubled down, adding another 45,500 EL shares to his position. Meanwhile, over at Match Group Inc. (MTCH), it’s not just one insider – it’s a coordinated move, advises Steve Strazza, director of research at AllStarCharts.

Both the CEO and a director dropped $2.15 million on their own stock. When leadership moves in tandem like this, it’s often a signal that they believe brighter days are ahead for the company.

Here’s The Hot Corner, with data from Feb. 10, 2025:

Sylebra Capital made a serious move, buying 619,925 shares of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) at $8.06. The hedge fund has a history of making aggressive bets in tech and sustainability plays, backing names with long-term disruption potential.

Finally, insiders at MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU), Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX), and The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) also put money to work.

