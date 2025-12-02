Estee Lauder Cos. (EL) director Paul Fribourg just doubled down, adding another 45,500 EL shares to his position. Meanwhile, over at Match Group Inc. (MTCH), it’s not just one insider – it’s a coordinated move, advises Steve Strazza, director of research at AllStarCharts.
Both the CEO and a director dropped $2.15 million on their own stock. When leadership moves in tandem like this, it’s often a signal that they believe brighter days are ahead for the company.
Here’s The Hot Corner, with data from Feb. 10, 2025:
Sylebra Capital made a serious move, buying 619,925 shares of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) at $8.06. The hedge fund has a history of making aggressive bets in tech and sustainability plays, backing names with long-term disruption potential.
Finally, insiders at MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU), Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX), and The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) also put money to work.