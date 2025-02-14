PRECIOUS METALS

Gold has been one of my favorite plays for some time. I’ve called the yellow metal a great “Be Bold” investment at multiple MoneyShows and in columns in your newsletters. And it has worked out great. The SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) has surged 10% year-to-date...and 43% in the last year!

But now, I’m asking myself a simple question: Where gold has gone, will silver follow?

Look at the first MoneyShow Chart of the Day. You can see GLD is hitting new high after new high. It’s doing so on solid volume, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is confirming the move. The 50-day and 200-day moving averages are also on the up and up.

SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)



Data by YCharts

But what about the iShares Silver Trust (SLV)? It’s not bad – up a little more (11%) YTD, but a little less (41%) over the past 12 months. Momentum isn’t as strong.

iShares Silver Trust (SLV)



Data by YCharts

Most importantly, we have NOT hit a new high. That’s true over the past few months...and over the long term. SLV hit its modern-day high back in 2011.

In a world of rising uncertainty, volatility, and central bank metals buying...plus solid demand from the industrial, solar, and electronics industries...AND greater investor demand for wealth protection and currency debasement insurance…can silver REALLY keep lagging?

Or in simple terms, where gold has gone, will silver follow?