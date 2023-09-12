FINANCIALS

Private equity giant Blackstone (BX) recently released its second quarter results recently, reporting $2.8 billion in revenues, plummeting 43% YoY, compared to $4.1 billion a year ago, observes Todd Shaver, editor of the Bull Market Report.

The company posted a profit of $1.3 billion, down from $2.0 billion, largely owing to weak global M&A activity, bearish equity markets, sky-high interest rates, and an uncertain macro environment. The firm’s profit from asset sales plunged 82% to $390 million, with real estate alone marking a 67% decline.

Despite the challenges, this was a monumental quarter, as the firm scaled past $1 trillion in assets under management, three years ahead of its planned 2026 goal. Blackstone now manages $730 billion in fee-earning assets, and has over $200 billion in dry powder — capital that is yet to be deployed — resulting in a steady stream of fee-related earnings to keep up its generous distributions.

Blackstone's dominance in private equity arises from its diversified portfolio, global presence, and operational prowess. They excel through innovative strategies, risk management, and consistent high returns. Their substantial resources and long-term commitment drive growth and value creation.

Blackstone's industry influence, thought leadership, and strategic collaborations cement its leadership, making it uniquely positioned to navigate complexities and deliver exceptional results in the dynamic realm of private equity.

The firm is now partnering with banks, using its substantial cash pile to spruce up the latter’s liquidity and lending capacity, which have taken a hit following the regional banking crisis. It is set to commence a partnership with six major banks in a deal worth $6 billion, which will be used to finance various mortgages, home improvement, auto financing, trade financing, and renewable energy projects.

Private equity is an incredibly lucrative business to be in, and Blackstone is certainly the best in this business. The stock offers an impressive 4.7% dividend yield, which can be maintained easily given the firm’s phenomenal fee-based revenue sources. They ended the quarter with $3.5 billion in cash, $13.4 billion in debt, and $3.8 billion in cash flow.

We do not have a "sell" price as we have always believed that Blackstone is arguably the best money manager in the world and is a good place to invest our money.

Subscribe to Bull Market Report here…