TECHNOLOGY

The most significant insider buy on one of our recent lists came via a Form 4 filing by Topline Capital Partners. The investment firm reported a purchase of $5.2 million in NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS), highlights Steve Strazza, director of research at AllStarCharts.

Topline Capital manages around $375 million and focuses on stocks that are typically under $3 billion in market cap, within industries like software, payments, healthcare, business services, and gaming.

Here’s The Hot Corner, with data from Oct. 23, 2024:

In another Form 4, Liberty 77 Fund LP revealed the acquisition of 646,080 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A). And director Robert Stallings bought 20,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI), equivalent to $425,600.

With earnings out of the way, with the conviction of an executive behind, and with the price emerging higher from a bearish-to-bullish reversal, we believe TCBI has scope to run higher in the foreseeable future.

Subscribe to AllStarCharts here...