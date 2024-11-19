TRANSPORTATION

Shipping stocks across the sector have fallen sharply over the last four months. This makes SLF Corporation Ltd. (SFL), with its super solid dividend, a great buy at the current share price, advises Tim Plaehn, editor of The Dividend Hunter.

The company just announced an unchanged $0.27 dividend that will go ex-dividend on Dec. 13 and pay on Dec. 27. SFL has given us steady dividend growth since coming out of the pandemic and it yields around 10%.

SFL Corp. Ltd. (SFL)



SFL is a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company. It engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium- and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets.

In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

It primarily operates in Bermuda, Cyprus, Liberia, Norway, Singapore, the UK, and the Marshall Islands. The company was formerly known as Ship Finance International Ltd and changed its name to SFL Corporation Ltd. in September 2019.

Recommended Action: Buy SFL.

