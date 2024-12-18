PHARMACEUTICALS

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) released its full-year 2025 guidance and reaffirmed its 2024 outlook, aligning with Street expectations. Not that I had any doubt, but boy am I glad to see my faith in the company is well-placed, observes Keith Fitz-Gerald, editor of 5 With Fitz.

Pfizer anticipates 2025 revenue to range between $61 billion and $64 billion, with adjusted, diluted earnings per share projected at $2.80 to $3, compared to consensus estimates of $63.28 billion and $2.88, respectively.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE)



Talk about an opportunity. Pfizer sits squarely at the nexus of two major themes unfolding right in front of us…customizable medicine and AI. Meanwhile, I’m lovin’ the divvies.

Many investors bail when a stock they own falters. But sticking with ‘em can make a huge difference in your portfolio over time. Dividend-paying stocks tend to fall less, stabilize first, and provide superior performance over time versus their non-dividend paying cousins. Dividend growers, especially.

