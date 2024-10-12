CONSUMER STAPLES

Stocks faded into the close yesterday, though they’re trading mixed so far this morning. Gold is up again along with the dollar, while crude oil and Treasuries are down a bit.

The Federal Reserve will have its final gathering of 2024 next week. Markets are pricing in a high probability of policymakers cutting interest rates by another quarter point. But consumer and producer inflation reports due out on Wednesday and Thursday are the last major obstacles to a potential move. Economists expect the November Consumer Price Index (CPI) to rise 0.2%, or 0.3% excluding food and energy.

HSY, MDLZ, ORCL (YTD % Change)



Data by YCharts

Meanwhile, the global snack food giant Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) may make a play for “Big Candy” company Hershey Co. (HSY). HSY shares jumped as much as 19% yesterday after reports MDLZ could launch a $50 billion takeover bid. Mondelez reportedly considered buying HSY back in 2016 but was rebuffed by the company. The deal comes just a few months after Mars Inc. said it would buy Kellanova Co. (K) for $36 billion.

Oracle Corp. (ORCL) has had a great year, but it’s losing ground today after missing quarterly revenue targets. The database and cloud computing giant reported $14.06 billion in fiscal Q2 sales, up 9% from a year earlier but below Wall Street estimates. Shares fell about 6% in early trading, after rising 80% year-to-date.

Finally, police arrested Luigi Mangione, 26, in the recent assassination of Brian Thompson, a high-level executive at Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) in New York City. He was later charged with second-degree murder, forgery, and a trio of gun charges after being spotted in a Pennsylvania McDonald’s restaurant and reported by a tipster. Thompson was killed while in Manhattan for a UNH investor meeting.