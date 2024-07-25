STOCKS

Jonathan Hoenig is portfolio manager at Capitalistpig Hedge Fund. In this MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast episode, which you can watch here, we discuss the current mega-shift underway in the stock market, how investors should respond, and why price is always…ALWAYS...primary.

Diving right in, Jonathan explains why “paralysis by analysis” often afflicts investors. Overthinking fundamentals, earnings, insider buying/selling, or other factors can get in the way of just reacting to – and profiting from – action in the markets.

He notes that the recent rotation out of big cap tech and into value stocks, small caps, and “anything but exotic” names is a prime example. He then highlights a trio of domestic stocks that look solid, as well as one international play. He also lays out a bullish case for an emerging markets ETF and a fund focused on precious metals.

We further discuss what past trading action in gold circa 2001-2011...and the progression of inflation in the 1970s...can tell investors about today’s market and economic environment. Jonathan next weighs in on the 2024 presidential election and some surprising, counterintuitive things investors should keep in mind before reacting to a potential Trump or Harris victory in November.

Critically, we also discuss practical advice for profiting today. That includes why you should focus on stocks trading near 52-week highs versus 52-week lows...how to properly size positions for maximum returns...what is so important about the concept of “trading units”...and why sometimes the smart move is to take after Jesse Livermore and just “Go fishing!”

Finally, Jonathan shares a sneak peek at what he'll cover at the 2024 MoneyShow Orlando, set for Oct. 17-19 at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate.