TRADING

If you’re a trader, you’re constantly doing battle with ONE enemy. An adversary who can make things more complicated than they need to be...who can be distracted by narratives, politics, and irrelevant earnings trends...who can commit serious “chart crimes”...and more. The enemy? Yourself. That’s what Brian Lund, publisher of The Lund Loop, warns about in this week’s MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast episode, which you can watch here.

A retail trader who began trading stocks in 1985, Brian now helps educate fellow traders online. He begins by discussing why “Trading isn’t easy, but it doesn’t have to be complicated”...and laying out the three-step process he uses before entering any position. The key to long-term success in his view? Figuring out your methodology and then doing it “over and over and over again.”

We then discuss the benefit of participating in trading communities and discussion groups, as well as one potential drawback to keep in mind. Brian also covers his preferred technical indicators and favorite trading timeframe, which he believes offers the best profit opportunities while also allowing you to avoid having to micromanage positions.

Next, we pivot to a discussion of current market conditions – including why the post-election surge in stocks could mark a short-term top in a longer-term uptrend. We also discuss Bitcoin’s big run and what to keep in mind as it nears $100,000...one AI stock he finds particularly attractive...and what the interplay between financials and other sectors could tell us about where equity markets go from here.