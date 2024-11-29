CRYPTOCURRENCIES

A pro-crypto president. A pro-crypto Congress. A pro-crypto SEC. That’s what the cryptocurrency industry will soon benefit from in this “Gamechanger” moment, according to Matt Hougan, chief investment officer at Bitwise Asset Management. That, in turn, has enormous implications for investors in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, which Matt and I explore in this week’s MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast episode, which you can watch here.

Our chat begins with a primer on Matt’s background and an overview of Bitwise, one of the largest crypto-focused investment management firms, with $11 billion in client assets across ETFs, funds, staking services, and active strategies. Next, we discuss the seismic shift in the industry’s future growth potential and institutional acceptance driven by the election results, as well as the wildly successful roll out of Bitcoin (and other) ETFs and what it means for investors and traders.

The conversation then pivots to sector innovations and developments fueled by cryptocurrencies, including those that are “very serious and very fun.” They include the growth in election prediction markets that garnered so much attention this fall...the use of crypto-enabled stablecoins for B2B payments in developing markets…and the use of blockchain technology to validate ownership and transfer of video game perks and upgrades.

We also cover how Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies can and should be used in investor portfolios, how Bitcoin measures up against gold, and what new investors in the asset class need to keep in mind. Finally, Matt previews what he’ll cover at the 2025 MoneyShow/TradersEXPO Las Vegas, scheduled for Feb. 17-19 at the Paris Las Vegas. Click here to register.