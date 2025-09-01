STOCKS

What stocks offer the most profit potential in the new year? Here at MoneyShow, we’ve asked our experts that question every year for decades as part of our annual “Top Picks” report project.

In this special MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast roundtable episode, which you can watch here, three contributors go into more detail about their six picks for the new year. They are Tom Hayes, founder of Great Hill Capital and editor of HedgeFundTips...Mish Schneider, chief strategist at MarketGauge...and Chris Preston, investment analyst and editor at Cabot Wealth Network.

We start with a discussion of whether 2025 will be a “Stock Picker’s Market,” rather than one dominated by Big Tech and big moves in the top-heavy indices. Tom, Mish, and Chris then talk about their respective methodologies, with Tom emphasizing why he favors a turnaround-focused, value-oriented approach and Mish explaining why she blends technical and fundamental analysis. Chris delves into how his work straddles both the growth and value investing worlds.

Next, we cover the two “buys” each expert shared for the MoneyShow 2025 Top Picks Report. Tom’s ideas include a beaten-down aerospace name and an online retailer that he believes is primed for a big recovery. Mish shares a healthcare name that should benefit from the anti-obesity drug boom, plus an EV stock she finds both fundamentally and technically attractive. As for Chris, he discusses a promising player in the global EV market, and a coffee store chain (no, not THAT one) with plenty of expansion potential ahead.

