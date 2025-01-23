ENERGY

Trump 2.0 has officially begun...and everything from stocks to currencies to crypto is moving in response. But what about ENERGY? How will underlying commodities like crude oil and natural gas – not to mention energy stocks – behave in the second Trump Administration? What impact will “Drill, baby, drill” policy...a lighter regulatory touch...and other factors have on production, supply, pricing, and more?

I sat down with Robert Bryce – noted energy-sector author, lecturer, filmmaker, and podcaster – to get the answers for this week’s MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast. You can watch it here.

We begin by chatting about Robert’s extensive, multi-decade career covering the industry, which includes projects like the docuseries “Juice: Power, Politics & The Grid” and the book A Question of Power: Electricity and the Wealth of Nations. Then we discuss the impact of President Trump’s policies and politics on the energy markets. That includes what regulatory rollbacks and the opening up of new regions to oil and gas drilling means (and DOESN’T mean) for US exploration and production.

Robert also weighs in on the future of US LNG exports…the impact of data center growth and AI-driven demand for electricity on energy prices...and which subsector of the natural gas industry he thinks investors should focus on.

We next pivot to geopolitics, discussing what Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising US-Iran tensions mean for energy markets and investors. Plus, we talk about why “Drill, baby, drill” supply concerns haven’t kept US crude oil futures from rising 10% since the November election – or natural gas prices from surging an astonishing 46%.

Finally, Robert previews what he’ll cover at the MoneyShow Masters Symposium Dallas, scheduled for April 4-6 at the Hilton DFW Lakes. Click here to register.