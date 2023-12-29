CONSUMER

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF) provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products, explains Louis Navellier, founder and chairman of Navellier & Associates.

It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the US, and internationally primarily through distributors. e.l.f Beauty recently announced that its sales in its latest quarter surged 76.2% to $215.5 million, compared to $122.3 million in the same quarter a year ago.

During the same period, the company’s earnings rose 176.2% to $33.3 million, or 58 cents per share, compared to $11.7 million, or 21 cents per share. Excluding extraordinary items, e.l.f. Beauty’s operating earnings were 82 cents per share.

The analyst community was expecting sales of $197.1 million and operating earnings of 53 cents per share. So, the company posted a 9.3% sales surprise and a 54.7% earnings surprise.

The stock remains a good buy.

