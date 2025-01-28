TECHNOLOGY

The tech giants continued their relentless march upward in 2024, defying skeptics and leaving bears licking their wounds. The Magnificent Seven dominated market headlines with impressive sales growth and share prices that surged to new highs. For 2025, ASML Holding NV (ASML) could be an unsung hero of the chip industry, writes Joe Markman, editor at Digital Creators & Consumers.

The stock tumbled last year on weaker guidance as the US Department of Commerce pushed the company to cut exports to China. The company's extreme ultraviolet lithography machines are essential for producing cutting-edge chips – and have seen surging demand as the Artificial Intelligence (AI) boom accelerated.

ASML Holding NV (ASML)



However, officials inside the Biden administration have been eager to usurp Chinese AI ambitions. ASML shares were recently trading around $700, down from nearly $1,100 in July. Expect greater clarity on Chinese EUV lithography limits from the incoming Trump Administration. ASML shares should surge.



