TECHNOLOGY

I am sharing two names that score near the top using my Magnet Stock Selection Process. Our quantitative screening process looks for a combination of value, growth, and momentum, and it identified Immersion Corp. (IMMR), notes Jordan Kimmel, founder of MagnetInvesting Insights.

Among other things, we look for strong revenue growth and companies that still trade at reasonable valuation. IMMR is interesting because, despite great revenue and earnings growth, it has still not become well known. That is okay. Magnet stocks tend to attract other institutions over time.

Immersion Corp. (IMMR)



IMMR engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products within high-growth industries. Magnet identified the company. I had to look up what haptic means. This idea is more speculative as it still traded recently for less than $10.

