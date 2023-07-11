STOCKS

11/07/2023 12:01 pm EST • 1 min read

Ashraf Laidi of AshrafLaidi.com guides you through an array of charts and highlights the most critical events shaping the market landscape.

He unveils his carefully chosen instruments that can significantly impact your trading strategy. Armed with his expert insights, you'll be well-prepared to navigate the week's challenges and seize the opportunities that lie ahead. The markets seem to be in a bullish mood, especially after last week's developments, including the FOMC and employment data releases. Could this be the start of a seasonal rally? Ashraf examines a wide range of assets, including yields, and he provides valuable insights you won't want to miss.

Learn more about Ashraf Laidi at AshrafLaidi.com