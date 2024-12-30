OPTIONS

12/30/2024

Covered call writing obligates the option seller to sell their shares at the strike price by the expiration date, states Alan Ellman of The Blue Collar Investor.

There are times when we may want to avoid having our shares sold, especially if they are at a low cost-basis and we want to avoid capital gains taxes. This video details how to use implied volatility stats to create an 84% probability of success trades and still yield meaningful annualized returns.

