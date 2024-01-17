TECHNICAL

The challenge for traders and technicians is to define and distinguish between a ranging market and a trending market, states Alex Spiroglou of S.M.A.R.T. Trader Systems Ltd.

Using Corn Futures Chart as an Example

The highlighted yellow area on the chart represents a trading range in corn futures.

Visually identifying this range is relatively easy with hindsight, but real-time identification is more challenging.

Utilizing the MACD-V Indicator

The MACD-V indicator can be used to identify ranging markets.

One of the 7 Core Ranges within the MACD-V indicator is specifically designed for this purpose.

Rule for Identifying Ranging Markets with MACD-V

According to the rule, when the MACD-V indicator stays between -50 and 50 for more than 25 bars, it indicates a ranging market.

The MACD-V indicator oscillates around zero when there is no significant upside or downside momentum in the market.

Real-Time Application of Ranging Market Definition

Point A represents where the MACD-V indicator crossed above -50, indicating an upward trend.

Point B represents where the 25-bar rule was satisfied, confirming a ranging market condition.

From point B onwards until the end of the highlighted area, we can consider it as a real-time definition of being in a trading range.

Conclusion

The MACD-V indicator and its specific range rules can be used to define and identify ranging markets.

