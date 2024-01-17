The challenge for traders and technicians is to define and distinguish between a ranging market and a trending market, states Alex Spiroglou of S.M.A.R.T. Trader Systems Ltd.
Identifying Ranging and Trending Markets
This section explores the difficulty of defining these market conditions in a rules-based quantitative way.
Defining Ranging and Trending Markets
- Traders face the challenge of defining or identifying ranging and trending markets.
- The goal is to define these market conditions in a rules-based quantitative manner.
- Real-time identification of these market conditions is crucial.
Using Corn Futures Chart as an Example
- The highlighted yellow area on the chart represents a trading range in corn futures.
- Visually identifying this range is relatively easy with hindsight, but real-time identification is more challenging.
Utilizing the MACD-V Indicator
- The MACD-V indicator can be used to identify ranging markets.
- One of the 7 Core Ranges within the MACD-V indicator is specifically designed for this purpose.
Rule for Identifying Ranging Markets with MACD-V
- According to the rule, when the MACD-V indicator stays between -50 and 50 for more than 25 bars, it indicates a ranging market.
- The MACD-V indicator oscillates around zero when there is no significant upside or downside momentum in the market.
Real-Time Application of Ranging Market Definition
- Point A represents where the MACD-V indicator crossed above -50, indicating an upward trend.
- Point B represents where the 25-bar rule was satisfied, confirming a ranging market condition.
- From point B onwards until the end of the highlighted area, we can consider it as a real-time definition of being in a trading range.
Importance of Using Tools like MACD-V
- The MACD-V indicator provides valuable insights into identifying ranging markets.
- It helps traders make informed decisions based on real-time data analysis.
Conclusion
