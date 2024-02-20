TOOLS

The best chart patterns for trading when a stock market pullback is underway, states Lucas Downey of Mapsignals.com.

A falling Big Money Index (BMI) tells us a couple of things: First, the breakneck buying seen over the past months is slowing down. Second, selling is increasing. Traders agree the BMI is one of the best chart patterns for trading a stock market pullback. This is also important for big indices like the S&P 500. Using data, Luke Downey shows you how to play it.

