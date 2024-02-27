GROWTH

02/27/2024 11:59 am EST • 1 min read

Stocks and markets are guided by one principle: Supply and demand. This is the ultimate power law. When demand is high for equities, stocks rip. When supply increases, stocks slip), states Lucas Downey of Mapsignals.com.

This is the market’s North Star. No matter what the market trend is, you should be searching for out-of-this-world stocks like NVIDIA (NVDA). One notable name that’s getting a lot of attention after their earnings announcement is outlier stock, NVIDIA Corp. Flows ultimately determines market movements.

Remember this is not personal investment advice of any kind. This video is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Our focus is to help investors make sense of markets with data.

