07/25/2024 9:00 am EST • 1 min read

On the latest episode of Street Check, Chris Preston and Brad Simmerman examined the damage done to CrowdStrike's (CRWD) previously promising stock in the wake of its software "glitch" that took down parts of the global economy.

For hope, CRWD investors could look to Chipotle's (CMG) journey back from the abyss in 2016 after a similarly embarrassing and disruptive incident.

