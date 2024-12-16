TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Don’t be shocked if growth stocks keep working. Another bullish omen is flaring for the NASDAQ, states Lucas Downey of Mapsignals.com.

Equities remain in a firm uptrend. The market's small, Mid, and growing pockets are under healthy accumulation. Our bias toward owning SMID caps is still in place. Afterall, plenty of capital has been reappraising those names since the Summer. That said, other single-stock stories are working, too. NASDAQ bellwethers Tesla (TSLA) and Alphabet’s (GOOGL) have been sharply rallying as Musk plants himself further in the government and Google’s quantum computer Willow unleashes mind-numbing calculations. (Disclosure: I own GOOGL and TSLA shares) These two heavyweights have helped push the NASDAQ to record heights. The good news is the latest strength favors more gains ahead for the tech-heavy index.

Let’s now unpack the evidence.

