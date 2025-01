TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

There’s a lot of excitement in the air. The Trump administration released the Stargate project, underscoring a commitment for the US to lead the A.I. revolution, states Lucas Downey of Mapsignals.com.

It should come as no surprise that money is chasing high-quality Tech stocks.

