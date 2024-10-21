PRECIOUS METALS

If you’ve been paying any attention to the commodities market, then you know GOLD has been on fire. It’s up more than 3% in the past five days, 15% in the past three months, and 33% year-to-date! And I’ve been doing my best to help you profit, keeping you updated on the move in Chart of the Week articles like THIS from August and special reports like THIS from July.

Now, check out the MoneyShow Chart of the Week – which shows SILVER futures over the last 15 years. You can see silver is going bonkers to the upside and threatening to break out above resistance from 2012-2013. If it does, that could open the door for a move back to the all-time high around $49 an ounce from 2011.

At last week’s 2024 MoneyShow Orlando, I moderated a panel featuring Peter Schiff of Euro Pacific Asset Management, Brien Lundin of Gold Newsletter, and Adrian Day of Global Analyst. They all said this move is the real deal, and that forces like ballooning government debt and deficits...Federal Reserve rate cuts...and a falling dollar will drive silver sharply higher. Hopefully you’re already using the specific strategies and investments they named to profit.

Couldn’t join us? Then you can still profit from buying silver coins, bars, or bullion directly. One of our exhibitors brought this 1,001.2-ounce silver bar to the show in fact. It’s worth quite a bit now, given the surge in silver (though I could barely move the thing since it weighs so much!)

If you’d rather not throw your back out, you can buy ETF proxies like the iShares Silver Trust (SLV) instead. Or you can target silver mining companies individually or through an ETF like the Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL).

Regardless of what vehicle you choose, you should enjoy some handsome gains if this move in silver has legs. And I have every reason to believe it does!