Identifying the most important thing on Wall Street’s mind right now is simple. It’s interest rates! Just look at this week’s chart comparing the change in the S&P 500 (in red) to the yield on the 10-year Treasury Note (in blue):

S&P 500 vs. 10-Year Treasury Yield (6-Mo. % Change)



Source: Yahoo Finance

The stock market could INITIALLY deal with rising rates, as we saw from August through mid-December. But then rates began violating my “Three ‘F’ Rule.” They rose Far enough, Fast enough, and For long enough to start “mattering” to equities! And the S&P began to roll over.

We haven’t violated any major long-term uptrends yet. In fact, we’re simply testing the post-election “gap” up in the market from early November, as you can see in this bonus chart.

S&P 500 Index (6-Mo. Chart)



Data by YCharts

But I will definitely be watching closely what happens in the next week or two. We have key inflation data looming, not to mention a Federal Reserve meeting later in the month. How markets handle that new information will say a lot about what to expect in the rest of Q1.