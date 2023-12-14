FUNDS

The latest read on consumer inflation came in right as forecast, giving investors further reason to maintain and increase stock and bond market exposure. The model portfolio is trading with a nice tailwind to its back, and I like Apollo Tactical Income Fund (AIF) here, notes Bryan Perry, editor of Cash Machine.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for November rose just 0.1% on the headline number and 0.3% for the core number, putting annual inflation at a 3.1% clip. This is still above the Fed’s 2.0% target rate, but what the market cares about is the trend, which is lower.



The consumer drives 70% of the US economy, and with oil prices recently trading below $70, gas and transportation prices are coming down right into the holiday travel season. It is a welcome development that will hopefully translate into some rate cuts by the Fed in 2024.

Most positions are moving up and to the right in steady fashion as a result. High-yield debt, tactical debt, business development companies (BDCs), REITs, covered-call ETFs, covered-call closed-end funds, preferred stocks, and utilities are all in the sweet spot for garnering very attractive yields against a backdrop of declining long-term bond yields. We’re in a good place.

That is why I like AIF, which recently yielded 10.7%. The closed end fund invests in a portfolio of senior loans, corporate bonds, and other credit instruments.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund (AIF)



I’ve got a couple more high-yield candidates on my short list that I’m researching a bit further, so be on the lookout for one or two new recommendations before long. Let’s hope for a strong finish to 2023 and a great start to 2024.

Recommended Action: Buy AIF.

Subscribe to Cash Machine here…