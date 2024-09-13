TECHNOLOGY

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) will be included in the S&P 500 ahead of the opening bell on Sept. 23. Shares rose more than 13% on the news. What’s more, shares have returned more than 120% over the past 12 months. Technically speaking, the game will be on now, so be prepared, explains Keith Fitz-Gerald, editor of 5 With Fitz.

Institutional interest has been rising for some time exactly as I told you it would. But there are still a lot of players offsides who will want in. Expect higher volatility in the weeks ahead as they try to shake out the weak hands.

(Editor’s Note: Keith Fitz-Gerald is speaking at the 2024 MoneyShow Orlando, which runs Oct. 17-19. Click HERE to register)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)



Patience will be your friend, uncertainty your enemy.

Millions of investors wait for confirmation (like the S&P 500 inclusion) before buying. That means they’re just now figuring out around $33 what I shared with you at $6-$7 and repeatedly during the course of what is now a +450% ride.

Companies like Palantir are rarer than hen’s teeth. That’s why, when you find one, you want to latch on as early in the game as possible using tactics that ensure you can stay “in to win.”

My data suggests there are another 5-10 “Palantirs” out there at the moment in various stages of maturity. If that’s of interest, you know where to find me.

