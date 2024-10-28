FINANCIALS

I had several subscribers tell me at the Orlando MoneyShow recently that they had phenomenal gains in Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN), the Houston-based private investment firm. In the past year, it has gained 40%, including dividends, says Mark Skousen, editor of Forecasts & Strategies.

MAIN has also increased its monthly dividend three times – and it pays a healthy quarterly dividend. Even with the gains, the annual dividend yield is over 7%!

Last week, MAIN CEO Dwayne Hyzak gave an extensive overview: “We are pleased with our performance in Q3, which resulted in another quarter of strong operating results, including a new record for net asset value per share for the ninth consecutive quarter distributable net investment income per share that continued to exceed the dividends paid to our shareholders and an estimated return on equity of over 18% for the quarter.

“The total dividends paid to our shareholders in Q3 2024 increased by 7.3% compared to Q3 2023, continuing our trend of increasing the dividends paid to our shareholders over the past few years…Our estimated distributable net investment income for Q3 2024 exceeding the monthly dividends paid to our shareholders by over 43% and the total dividends paid to our shareholders by over 2%. Based upon the continued strength of our performance in Q3, we expect another meaningful supplemental dividend to be paid in Q4 2024.”

In other words, expect a Christmas bonus. One subscriber told me that, since 2013, he’s enjoyed a 41% annualized return on MAIN!

Recommended Action: Buy MAIN.

