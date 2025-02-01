POLITICS

01/02/2025 10:37 am EST • 1 min read

(Sponsored Content) Chris Temple, editor and publisher at National Investor Publishing, says the most ardent admirers and supporters of incoming President Donald J. Trump think he is the Second Coming of Jesus and George Washington rolled into one. Hyperbole and over-excitement aside, there IS a bold agenda that would cement a favorable place in history for Trump.

Sylvester Stallone is one of those who has said that, at least, the 45th and now the 47th president is Washington reincarnated!

In the alternative, relying instead primarily or wholly on warmed-over trickle-down economics, regulatory reforms, and some savings from the “D.O.G.E.” effort won’t nearly be enough. And if that is the direction Trump takes, he — and America — will be the worse off for it.

I call ‘em as I see ‘em folks...and all this is simply a question of simple mathematics, as you will discover RIGHT HERE.

