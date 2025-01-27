BITCOIN

MARA Holdings, Inc. (MARA) is a bullish bet on the potential for a further rise in Bitcoin. MARA operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets, with a focus on the Bitcoin ecosystem in the United States, advises Bryan Perry, editor of Cash Machine.

Third-quarter revenue and earnings came in light of estimates, but that was before the most-recent rally in Bitcoin got underway. The company is also partnering up with some hyperscalers and just completed a $900 million convertible bond offering.

MARA Holdings Inc. (MARA)



As of December 2024, MARA owned 40,423 Bitcoin, valued at approximately $3.9 billion.

Shares of MARA recently broke out to the upside, with the CEO forecasting 25% revenue growth for the next three years and the company riding the Bitcoin wave higher. The stock is seeing large bullish fund flows.

