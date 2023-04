OPTIONS

04/25/2023

If you are trading "The Wheel Strategy", there's a big debate: Should you sell call options on Friday to get the additional money from the weekend time decay, asks Markus Heitkoetter of Rockwell Trading.

Sounds very tempting, but in this video, I will show you why selling calls before expiration can be a HUGE and very costly mistake, so check it out.

Learn more about Markus Heitkoetter at Rockwell Trading.